Smoothie King Center Sell-Outs New Normal For Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced another Smoothie King Center sellout. The trend of sold-out crowds full of loyal hometown fans is becoming the new normal and the national broadcast media is taking notice. The upcoming home game against the Brooklyn Nets is not only sold out, but it is also getting the ESPN treatment.

The NBA announced that the game initially scheduled for 7:30 p.m. will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised by ESPN. The game will still be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans for those fans looking to hear the call from Jen Hale, Joel Meyers, and Antonio Daniels.

“We are thrilled to announce a sellout crowd for the Pelicans home game against the Brooklyn Nets next Friday,” New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson said. “It is truly special to witness our team feed off of the infectious energy our fans bring to the Smoothie King Center each night. We look forward to seeing our passionate fanbase continue to come out and support our team all season long.”

New Orleans’ matchup against Brooklyn marks the 10th official home sellout of the season. The Pelicans have sold all of its floor seats for this season and suite sales are on pace to be the best in franchise history. Willie Green's squad has played 19 home games (15-4) and about half have been sold out. With a first-place record and the star power of Zion Williamson, ticket prices have been increasing each game.

Smoothie King Center Sell-Outs This Season

10/23 Utah Jazz (Sunday)

11/4 Golden State Warriors (Friday)

11/18 Boston Celtics (Friday)

11/21 Golden State Warriors (Monday)

12/11 Phoenix Suns (Sunday)

12/19 Milwaukee Bucks (Monday)

12/26 Indiana Pacers (Monday)

12/28 Minnesota Timberwolves (Wednesday)

12/30 Philadelphia 76ers (Friday)

1/6/23 Brooklyn Nets (Friday)

Limited tickets are available for the January 4th contest against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Naji Marshall have all talked about how having the home crowd in their corner helps throughout the course of a game.

The Pelicans are selling out weekday games even when stars like Steph Curry are ruled out. Murphy III pulled no punches, and though his opinion might be biased, the team has the record to back up his assertions. The fans have stacked their voices to let the league know about it as well.

"I really think that we have the best atmosphere in the entire league. Our fans show up in numbers and they are very loud and they let you know what they think as well. I think that's the New Orleans in us. They just show their emotion and let the other team and the referees have it sometimes."

More importantly says Williamson, "This the crib. It's the fort. You've got to protect your fort. I talked about it over the summer. The city deserves this. The city deserves to have a basketball team. The Saints been holding it down for so many years, you gotta give them that respect. But this city deserves to have the Pelicans be great too...We want to do something special."

It would be hard for anyone walking the hallways and feeling the good vibes coming out of the locker room to argue that this is indeed a special season. New Orleans bought into the team after a 1-12 start last season and sold out every home playoff game.

The Phoenix Suns found out then that dealing with the fans is just part of the equation. Now with Zion Williamson posting 43-point nights, the NBA is on notice. The Philadelphia 76ers coach gives the home crowd their respect but the focus should be on just home much better this New Orleans team is this season.

Rivers noted before tipoff of Friday, "What stands out to me the most is they are a team. They play together. They like each other. They play with the intensity that you have to play with to win a title...They’re going to be a hard out. I don’t know who’s gonna knock them out in the West because they’re tough.”

The Pelicans are on track to have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The New Year's question of the season is simple. What will be more difficult in New Orleans once the calendar flips to 2023? Getting a road win when visiting the Pelicans or scoring a ticket to cheer on the home team?

