Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: Old Faces, New Places

In a game that feels more like a family reunion than a rivalry, CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans (6-5) return home to host Dame Lillard and Josh Hart's resurgent Portland Trail Blazers (8-3). Both teams are playing their second game of a back-to-back set, so expect some longer rotations from both benches.

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor), Jerami Grant (ankle), and Keon Johnson (hip) all sat out the Portland win in Charlotte. Lillard and Anfernee Simons logged a lot of minutes but are expected to play again in New Orleans despite this being their second back-to-back set already this season.

When: 7:00 PM CST

Where: New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: WRNO 99.5 FM

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson got off to a slow start in a 115-11 road win in Chicago. Willie Green will look to both of the All-Stars back on track in their home arena. With Larry Nance Jr. still a game-time decision, the substitution patterns could look a little different once again. Some players will be asked to alter their roles, and we could see more of Dyson Daniels due to his defensive length.

Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall are mainstays in the rotation but Willy Hernangomez has done nothing wrong in his limited minutes so far. The EuroBasket MVP had 8 points, 3 rebounds, and a steal in just 12 minutes in the win over the Bulls.

Jonas Valancuinas will start laboring if he has to carry too much of the big man burden this early. If Jaxson Hayes is still not ready, Daniels makes even more sense as a switchable perimeter threat on both ends of the floor.

New Orleans (118.5) leads the league in average points scored per game even despite shooting fewer free throws than most of the leading teams. Portland trails far behind in points per game (23rd overall) but the Trail Blazers have so far been able to stifle opponents with the 8th overall defense by net rating. The Pelicans (12th) are not that far behind so this should at least be another close game for both teams.

The Pelicans allow more points in the paint and Portland is 7th best in not allowing teams to pile up fast break points. That's a great recipe for Portland to spoil the night for the Smoothie King Center faithful. However, New Orleans takes over half of their shots from within five feet of the rim, which leads the league by a huge margin.

Balanced against Portland's three-point efficiency, this is shaping up into a battle of contrasting styles. It would not be surprising to see another contest come down to the final seconds, which could be worrisome considering the Pelicans' record in close games. This is especially true tonight with Lillard in the building.

Read More Pelicans News: