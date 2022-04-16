Unsung Heroes: Nance Jr. and Rookies Propel the Pelicans into NBA Playoffs

Unsung Heroes: Nance Jr. and Rookies Propel Pelicans into NBA Playoffs
New Orleans will enter the 2022 NBA Playoffs due to enormous contributions from Larry Nance Jr. and the Pelicans rookies in the win 105-101 win against the Clippers.
Nance had his best game as a Pelican. The veteran dished in a double-double of 14 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists on the evening. He had plenty of clutch rebounds to give the Pels second chances, and his defense affected the Clippers' shots in the paint.
The rookies must have ice in their veins because they were "cooler than the other side of the pillow." (A shoutout to Stuart Scott) Trey Murphy's nailed a three-pointer and evened the score at 94 with 4:40 remaining in the battle. He finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.
Herb Jones delivered another fantastic defensive performance, especially in the first half. Jones added 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block. Yet, his out-of-bounds passing during crunch time was fantastic.
Jose Alvardo provided the spark the Pelicans needed to creep back into the Play-In tilt with 4 points and 3 assists. Perhaps his most extraordinary assists were the three offensive rebounds at critical times.
CJ McCollum had an uneven night but notched 19 points, while Jonas Valanciunas slammed in 8 points, but the night belonged to Brandon Ingram.
The Pelicans star forward played at tough 42:39 minutes. Ingram poured in 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. He had that look you want to see in a star player in a postseason game. His 18 points led the early charge versus the Clippers. The Clippers defenders often contested the mid-range and fadeaway shots, but it was for naught.
Coach Willie Green gave the team a fiery speech and ignited the Pelicans' comeback after a sluggish 3rd quarter where the team scored 18 points. Nance said, "it's the culture" in New Orleans that has gotten the team to this point. The Pelicans will challenge the No. 1 seeded Suns team on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.
