Willie Green, Devonte' Graham Give Pelicans Thanksgiving Day Recipes

The New Orleans Pelicans just finished up a six-game homestand on Monday and will head out for two road games wrapped around the Thanksgiving holiday. However, Willie Green and the team still have plans for some home cooking on Thursday. Well, everyone except Devonte' Graham, who joked about ordering takeout.

When asked what the gesture meant Graham laughed, "I think more so it's the coaches want to be with their families! I think it's the coaches, but it is nice to be at home for a couple of hours. See, my family not coming. We going to do Christmas here. I'm going to be by myself. I'm might have to order some food or tell Coach to bring me some to the plane. We will figure it out."

Graham will probably get some invitations before Thursday considering the chemistry of the roster. Gayle Benson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, and Green have been active in helping hand out community meals. Jaxson Hayes hosted a dinner on Sunday. Still, they'll all probably have room and the table, an extra plate, and room for seconds before the plane departs in the evening.

Green explained, "Normally we would, I think we play San Antonio on Wednesday. We would normally stay in San Antonio or just head to Memphis but we are coming home to try and spend the whole day Thursday home and take a later flight out to Memphis. You know, look. It's the holidays. We want to be around our families. We want to have a chance to eat some of this good food here in New Orleans and probably sleep on the plane."

Coach continued, "It was more about being human. We have an opportunity to be home on Thanksgiving. It's a blessing to be able to share those moments with your family, with your friends. We decided to come home. We'll go to Memphis a little later."

CJ McCollum detailed his dinner plans with Marc J. Spears before the recent Pelicans Chalk Talk. McCollum said of Green and the plans to make an extra stop with the team plane, "It won’t be the big family gathering with the schedule, but coach [Willie Green] basically told us to go home for a little bit, which would be cool."

The NBPA President also shared that "Coach Willie is really big on family. He’s big on the importance of spending time with your loved ones. He’s big on team dinners. It stems from him playing and understanding the importance of that. But also probably how, how he was raised."

The Pelicans (10-7) face off against two divisional rivals with a shot of rising into first place in the Western Conference. The Spurs (6-12) have just one win since Halloween but Greg Popovich can still find a way to spoil an opponent's night. That lone victory came against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-7) are in the same spot as the Pelicans but should get Ja Morant back into the lineup before that Friday night tilt. A battle for first place matchup against Zion Williamson with two mostly healthy squads would be quite the dessert following a day reserved for football and food comas.

