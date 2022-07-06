Zion Williamson Signs Contract, Pelicans Explain Details

The New Orleans Pelicans held a press conference with Zion Williamson at the Dryades YMCA to make his contract extension official. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin opened the event explaining how "extremely pleased" the team is to have this deal done. Pairing Williamson with Brandon Ingram gives the franchise one of the best young duos in the history of the NBA.

“Zion is an astounding 22-year old talent, who we believe is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of, both on and off the floor,” said Griffin. “We are extremely pleased to take this next step of our collective journey together." The deal is for a full five years with no options.

Williamson thanked his "family, the YMCA, the city of New Orleans, all of you up here. Especially Mrs Benson. Thank y'all for believing in me, giving me a chance to showcase my abilities and hopefully bring the team multiple championships. Most of all thank y'all for really sticking with me that last year. As Coach Green said, my birthday last year is when I found out I broke my foot and I was out the whole year. It was a tough year. For the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I'm not going to let them down. I'm not going to let the city down, or my family down, and most of all I'm not going to let myself down."

General Manager Trajan Langdon and Head Coach Willie Green joined Williamson and Griffin on the stage for the announcement. Both Langdon and Griffin credited Williamson's patience throughout the process and character. Green was downright giddy at finally getting the chance to work with the franchise cornerstone for the first time.

"I think I can speak for our entire organisation and probably the entire city when I say that we're thrilled to have (Zion) signed up for the foreseeable future. Not just what he does on the court, because everyone knows what kind of talent he is...But it's also about what he's doing in the community. Here in the YMCA. What he and his family have started here, impacting lives, impacting the youth, which I know is important to them and also to us as well." Langdon answered during the media session.

Williamson is "locked in" and the Pelicans are satisfied with the five-year deal worth up to $231 million. It made for a great birthday present to close out Williamson's summer camp. New Orleans might have to double the value of the next Williamson contract, especially if the All-Star treats the regular season like camp. The just-turned 22-year-old posted historically great 27 points per game on 60% shooting numbers before sitting out the 2021-22 season due to injury.

Williamson and the Pelicans can head into the next five years knowing exactly what's needed to meet expectations. ''It's amazing what happens when you're trying to hand potentially $230 million to somebody and lawyers are in the office.'' Griffin laughed.

The standards are straightforward. The front office has to give Williamson the best chance to win, which everyone believes is the current situation. The 2019 first overall pick has to give the team more than 85 games in the next three years to reach the full-max incentives, which everyone believes is possible next season alone when factoring in a playoff run.

Grifffin is not worried about voices outside of the building. "We are not about what you say, but what you do. What Zion Williamson did today was to express his commitment to this team and this city. That is what he's about...We feel like the team we have assembled with Zion, Coach Green and his staff will be able to put together quite a run, leading towards sustained success for quite some time." All other speculation is "noise."

Lee Anderson, Williamson's step father, answered simply, "We're home." Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson's press release supported the move.

“We are building a foundation of sustained success. We have a wonderful mix of young talent and veteran leadership and adding Zion long-term to this roster is something that I know our fans are very excited to see come together on the floor this season and for many seasons to come. Zion’s talents are not only transformative on the court, but his commitment to our community, our city and region will also be transformative. What a wonderful birthday for him and his family.”

Williamson just wanted to stay in the city to lead the way, proving this is a "winning franchise." And the dunks? "They are going to stay happening."

