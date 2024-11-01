Pelicans Scoop

12 Players Listed on Pelicans vs. Pacers Injury Report

The contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers will be injury-riddled.

Kade Kimble

Oct 27, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) brings the ball up court Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) brings the ball up court Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a losing 2-3 record through five games, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to even out their record as they host the Indiana Pacers in the Smoothie King Center. They're fresh off three straight losses following a 2-0 start to the season -- and injuries are doing them no favors.

Ahead of the matchup in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET, the injury report has 12 total players on the injury report combined from both teams. Here's how the injury report looks:

Out

Pelicans: Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy III (hamstring), CJ McCollum (adductor); Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles), Tristan Newton (G League)

Questionable

Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins (back), Yves Missi (abdominal), Daniels Thies (ankle); Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (knee), Myles Turner (ankle)

Probable

Pacers: Quenton Jackson (G League)

Injuries will be impacting both teams in a big way. Jones, Murphy, McCollum and Murray are all players that would bring the Pelicans a huge boost in this game. Without any of those four players playing, New Orleans is going to have to rely heavily on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Despite playing on their home floor, the Pelicans are 4.5-point underdogs to the Pacers. The duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will be a handful for New Orleans.

Both teams are 2-3 after rough starts to the season, and both will be eager to even out their records on the Friday night contest.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Home/News