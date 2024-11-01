12 Players Listed on Pelicans vs. Pacers Injury Report
With a losing 2-3 record through five games, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to even out their record as they host the Indiana Pacers in the Smoothie King Center. They're fresh off three straight losses following a 2-0 start to the season -- and injuries are doing them no favors.
Ahead of the matchup in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET, the injury report has 12 total players on the injury report combined from both teams. Here's how the injury report looks:
Out
Pelicans: Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy III (hamstring), CJ McCollum (adductor); Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles), Tristan Newton (G League)
Questionable
Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins (back), Yves Missi (abdominal), Daniels Thies (ankle); Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (knee), Myles Turner (ankle)
Probable
Pacers: Quenton Jackson (G League)
Injuries will be impacting both teams in a big way. Jones, Murphy, McCollum and Murray are all players that would bring the Pelicans a huge boost in this game. Without any of those four players playing, New Orleans is going to have to rely heavily on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
Despite playing on their home floor, the Pelicans are 4.5-point underdogs to the Pacers. The duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will be a handful for New Orleans.
Both teams are 2-3 after rough starts to the season, and both will be eager to even out their records on the Friday night contest.
