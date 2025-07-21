Pelicans Scoop

14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Damian Lillard's Unexpected Decision

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins reacts to Damian Lillard's big move back to Portland

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
For weeks, it seemed like Damian Lillard was going to join a top NBA contender after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Many had him linked to joining the Boston Celtics, but his actual decision proved everyone wrong.

In what was arguably the most shocking decision of the offseason, Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-year, $42 million contract.

It wasn't just fans surprised at Lillard's decision, but former and current NBA players. Among those was former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins.

"I was surprised, but I am happy," Perkins said on First Take. "It's been a dark cloud; it's been raining in Portland since Damian left and now the sun is shining. It's not about championships, it's about bringing one of the, if not the greatest, players to play in that organization back home."

"Physically, he left, but mentally, he was never gone," Perkins added. "His heart was always in Portland. His family lives in Portland, his kids are in Portland and most importantly, this is who Dame is. Dame is not one who runs and ring chase. We all know he didn't want to leave Portland."

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard
Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

For as much as people want to say Lillard doesn't ring chase, that's exactly what he did with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, things just didn't work out due to numerous injuries. What deserves tremendous respect, though, is the fact that he returned to Portland instead of just joining another contender.

