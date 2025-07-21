14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Damian Lillard's Unexpected Decision
For weeks, it seemed like Damian Lillard was going to join a top NBA contender after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Many had him linked to joining the Boston Celtics, but his actual decision proved everyone wrong.
In what was arguably the most shocking decision of the offseason, Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-year, $42 million contract.
It wasn't just fans surprised at Lillard's decision, but former and current NBA players. Among those was former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins.
"I was surprised, but I am happy," Perkins said on First Take. "It's been a dark cloud; it's been raining in Portland since Damian left and now the sun is shining. It's not about championships, it's about bringing one of the, if not the greatest, players to play in that organization back home."
"Physically, he left, but mentally, he was never gone," Perkins added. "His heart was always in Portland. His family lives in Portland, his kids are in Portland and most importantly, this is who Dame is. Dame is not one who runs and ring chase. We all know he didn't want to leave Portland."
For as much as people want to say Lillard doesn't ring chase, that's exactly what he did with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, things just didn't work out due to numerous injuries. What deserves tremendous respect, though, is the fact that he returned to Portland instead of just joining another contender.
Related Articles
Jordan Poole's Passionate Reaction to Reuniting With Warriors Teammate
Steve Kerr's Decision-Making Led to Warriors Champion Leaving Team
Star NBA Defender Officially Signs Multi-Year Contract With Pelicans