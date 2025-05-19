14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Nuggets-Thunder Game 7 Blowout
In a surprising fashion, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 125-93. The Thunder clinched their first conference finals appearance since 2016, sending the Nuggets home in round two for the second year in a row.
Oklahoma City dominated Denver on both sides of the floor. In another battle between MVP candidates, Nuggets superstar Nikola was held to just 20 points on nine shots, while Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up with 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting.
Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins reacted to the Thunder blowout on X, formerly known as Twitter. The ESPN analyst posted a video of him correctly predicting the result of Game 7 before it started, stating that Oklahoma City would win by double digits with dominance on both offense and defense.
"OKC is going to smoke [the Nuggets] like a fresh pack of Newport shorts," Perkins said pregame. "That arena is going to be fired up, those guys are going to be ready, their defense is going to get on them like a pack of hyenas. I got Oklahoma City winning by double digits tonight and going on to the Western Conference Finals."
And right Perkins was, as Thunder played phenomenally on both sides of the ball in a packed arena. The Nuggets shot just 39.3% from the field and 22.2% from three.
"The Thunder Smoked them like a fresh pack New Port shorts!!!" Perkins tweeted.
Oklahoma City will face the Minnesota Timberwolves with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The winner of that series will face either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers for the title.
