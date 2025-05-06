14-Year NBA Veteran's Message to Jayson Tatum During Celtics-Knicks Game 1
Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics was an overtime thriller in the Eastern Conference semifinals. New York outlasted the Celtics 108-105 to take a 1-0 series lead. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points, but the six-time all-star shot just 4/15 from the three-point line.
Boston as a team was 15/60 from beyond the arc, missing 45 shots from distance. Former New Orleans Pelicans center and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was critical of the Celtics' play, voicing his frustration with the Celtics star's shot selection during the critical points of the game.
Perkins took to social media to write, "Tatum just get down hill man!!! Stop Settling for all these damn 3 pointers." Boston had a 20-point lead at one point in the third quarter and led by nine points entering the final period before the Knicks rallied to force overtime and finally overtake Boston in the extra period. Knicks all-star Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 29 points in the victory.
Despite not shooting the ball well, Knicks forward Mikal Bridges made a few huge plays in overtime, including a steal on Tatum and wrapping up Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Boston's final attempt to try to force a second overtime. Bridges played a game-high 51 minutes on Monday night.
Perkins is a former Celtic champion, winning a title with Boston in 2008. Still, the former Texas Longhorns standout gave New York its proper due, calling Monday night's win the most impressive win of the postseason. Boston will try to even the series up when it hosts the Knicks again on Wednesday night.
