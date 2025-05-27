Pelicans Scoop

14-Year NBA Veteran's Strong Reaction to OKC Thunder-Wolves Game 4

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4

Farbod Esnaashari

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) attempts to make a pass against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9), guard Luguentz Dort (5) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals matchup on Sunday night.

The Thunder were able to secure Games 1 and 2 on their home court with relative ease, winning those two games by a combined margin of 41 points. The Timberwolves, however, would not go out without a fight, especially in front of their fans at the Target Center.

Game 3 was a complete blowout in favor of the Timberwolves, with a final score of 143-101. The 42 point loss was the worst margin of defeat for the Thunder this season. Anthony Edwards was an offensive force with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on 70/63/50 shooting splits in just 30 minutes of playing time.

Game 4 saw a different Edwards once again, with only two shot attempts in the first half of the game. Kendrick Perkins spoke during halftime of the game and shared his thoughts on what was holding Edwards back so far.

"Again, one of the greatest defensive teams that we will witness in NBA history, said Perkins. "There is a reason why you are able to go small with Chet Holmgren at the five, you have Alex Caruso, Lou Dort, Cason Wallace, all these dogs on the perimeter."

The Thunder finished the regular season as the best defensive team in the NBA, and that has clearly carried over into the postseason, which has helped propel them to the Western Conference Finals.

Published
