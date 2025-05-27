14-Year NBA Veteran's Strong Reaction to OKC Thunder-Wolves Game 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals matchup on Sunday night.
The Thunder were able to secure Games 1 and 2 on their home court with relative ease, winning those two games by a combined margin of 41 points. The Timberwolves, however, would not go out without a fight, especially in front of their fans at the Target Center.
Game 3 was a complete blowout in favor of the Timberwolves, with a final score of 143-101. The 42 point loss was the worst margin of defeat for the Thunder this season. Anthony Edwards was an offensive force with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on 70/63/50 shooting splits in just 30 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 saw a different Edwards once again, with only two shot attempts in the first half of the game. Kendrick Perkins spoke during halftime of the game and shared his thoughts on what was holding Edwards back so far.
"Again, one of the greatest defensive teams that we will witness in NBA history, said Perkins. "There is a reason why you are able to go small with Chet Holmgren at the five, you have Alex Caruso, Lou Dort, Cason Wallace, all these dogs on the perimeter."
The Thunder finished the regular season as the best defensive team in the NBA, and that has clearly carried over into the postseason, which has helped propel them to the Western Conference Finals.
