17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Concerning Statement on Zion Williamson
After playing 70 games last season, it seemed like the days of worrying about Zion Williamson's health were gone. Unfortunately, it all came right back this season with his latest hamstring injury that's going to keep him out for at least 4-6 weeks.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, former Clippers star Lou Williams stated that he's hitting the panic button on Zion. Specifically, Williams believes that Zion won't become an All-Star again.
"We're hitting the panic button, he won't return back to All-Star form, simply because of the the numbers," Williams said. "The game is moving on, a lot of these young guys are going to be perennial All-Stars. It's not going to be a lot of spots left. Just off the top of my head, you got Anthony Edwards, SGA, Luka, Kyrie Irving, Wemby, you still got KD in that conversation."
While Williams believes Zion won't become an All-Star again, he believes that the former first-round pick will still put up big numbers for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the sheer amount of injuries Zion has been dealing with has made Williams hit the panic button.
"The game moves on and I don't think he'll be available enough to continue to do that now. Will he be able to put up big numbers, be impactful? Absolutely, for the New Orleans Pelicans. To be an All-Star, you've gotta be available, you've gotta play games, and the game is moving on. He just hasn't been able to get over the injury bug, so I'm hitting the panic button."
Only time will tell just how Zion Williamson will look upon his return over a month from now, but currently, his injuries have people around the NBA world worried.
