17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts To Viral Zion Williamson Video

There’s only so many hours of rehab one can do in a day 🤷🏾‍♂️@TeamLou23 says that fans need to lay off Zion Williamson amid backlash from a recent video showcasing him getting a new back tattoo.



Do you agree?@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/876E8ZMtSi