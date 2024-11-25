17-Year NBA Veteran Reacts To Viral Zion Williamson Video
Since his high school days, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been under a microscope. The hype surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick is diminishing because his availability on the court isn't living up to his immense talents. Since being drafted by New Orleans in 2019, Williamson has played in less than 50% of Pelicans games.
Zion is currently sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, and there is no timetable for his return. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Williamson had to have injections in his hamstring and that he may see the court again in January at the earliest. A recent video surfaced on social media of the two-time all-star getting a tattoo that fans reacted strongly to.
Former NBA player Lou Williams defended Williamson on a recent episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show. "People have to understand you're still an adult and entitled to live your life and do things you want to do off the court, including getting tattoos," the 17-year former NBA guard expressed.
Williams said the tattoo has nothing to do with Zion's hamstring and that he's entitled to do as he pleases with all his free time. The video of the tattoo process was dropped this weekend, even though Williamson got the tattoo before the season started when he was healthy.
The former Duke star played in just six games this year, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, and a career-low 45.2% shooting from the field. New Orleans is currently in last place in the Western Conference standings after winning 49 games last season and making the playoffs.
Williamson played a career-high 70 games last year but injured his hamstring in the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angles Lakers, causing him to miss the playoffs again. Zion has yet to play in a playoff game in his career.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Indiana Pacers tonight.
