17-Year NBA Veteran's Honest Statement Big Nuggets-Pelicans Trade Idea
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sits in an awkward position in his career. The former all-star forward is currently out indefinitely with an ankle injury and playing in the final year of his contract. Ingram and Pelicans could not agree to terms on a contract extension this summer, with him reportedly seeking a maximum extension worth approximately $50 million per season.
The former No. 2 pick recently dropped his agency, Excel Sports Management, to seek new representation for his best interests. He finally landed with the Rich Paul-led Klutch Sports Group, looking to maximize his future in the best way. Now, New Orleans must decide whether to trade him before the deadline or work out a deal to keep him with the Pelicans in the future.
Former NBA player Lou Williams recently appeared on the Run It Back show on FanDuel TV to give his opinion on a good landing spot for Ingram that would also benefit New Orleans. "I would really love this for Brandon Ingram. I think this would be a great opportunity for him to play alongside one of the more dominant and pass-heavy bigs in the league", Williams revealed.
He continued, "I think he benefits from the way that the Denver Nuggets play. I think this will be great for him and a fresh start for Michael Porter, Jr. " The 26-year-old Porter Jr. signed a five-year extension in 2022 and makes $36 million this season for the Nuggets. Porter Jr. averages 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds this season for Denver.
Like Ingram, he's had injury concerns in his career, but he played 81 games last season. With the Pelicans' 5-23 record at the start of this season, many believe New Orleans will look to unload players for future assets and cap flexibility. The Pelicans are slightly above the luxury tax and have never paid it in their history.
