2 Possible Brandon Ingram Trade Partners for New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have been busy so far during the NBA offseason. Making the big trade to acquire star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks was a huge step in the right direction.
Now, the question becomes, what will the team end up doing with star forward Brandon Ingram?
There have been reports that the Pelicans could sign him to a long-term extension. Also, reports have come out that New Orleans would still like to trade him if the right deal comes around.
Finding a trade partner that would pay value to acquire Ingram and then be willing to give him the massive contract he wants won't be easy. There aren't many legitimate landing spots left.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at two potential trade suitors that could emerge for Ingram.
One potential suitor could be the Trail Blazers. A trade centered around Ingram and Deandre Ayton could make a ton of sense for both teams.
The Pelicans have a major need at the center position. Currently, Daniel Theis appears to be their best option to be the starter. Ayton would immediately step in and take over the starting job.
Portland would likely love to acquire a scoring talent like Ingram. He could put them back on the map in the Western Conference.
This could be the best option available, as well as the most likely.
Next up, the Cavaliers would make a ton of sense as a trade partner as well.
After locking up superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to a long-term extension, Cleveland now must find a way to add talent around him. They have had a very quiet offseason so far.
Forming a duo of Mitchell and Ingram would make them a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. He would take some of the scoring pressure off of Mitchell and could help keep him healthy. The fit would work well also.
In return, New Orleans could try to acquire center Jarrett Allen. The Pelicans have long been intrigued about acquiring Allen, but no situation has come up to make that happen. Allen would be a great fit for the current roster.
While the Cavaliers would make sense as a trade partner, they have been hesitant to move Allen. They're still a team to keep a close eye on as the offseason moves forward.