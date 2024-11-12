2x All-NBA Star Makes Bold Anthony Davis Statement
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has started the 2024-25 NBA season on fire. Averaging 31.2 points and 10.4 rebounds, Davis entered Tuesday right behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league-lead in points per game.
Helping lead the Lakers to a 6-4 record through 10 games, Davis is getting some early-season MVP buzz. One person who believes the Lakers star is the early favorite for this award is his former New Orleans Pelicans teammate DeMarcus Cousins.
“If we had to decide on MVP right now, I’m picking Anthony Davis,” Cousins said on FanDuel’s Run it Back show. “I think he’s playing lights out basketball. He’s dominating on both ends of the floor… Obviously I’m biased. That’s a good friend of mind and a guy that I support.”
Davis and Cousins were a fun duo in their brief time together on the Pelicans, but injuries unfortunately gave them just 59 games together. As Cousins admitted, this is a biased take from him due to his friendship with Davis, and it’s certainly a controversial one.
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who Cousins also briefly played with, is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists so far this season. Without Jokic, Davis is likely the early favorite for MVP, but these are historic numbers from the Nuggets star.
Cousins made four All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams in his career before recently announcing his retirement.
