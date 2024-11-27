2x All-NBA Star Makes Controversial Statement on Zion Williamson Injury Drama
New Orleans Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson finds himself in a familiar place, on the sideline due to injury. The two-time all-star is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury suffered earlier this month, and there is no timetable for his return. Fans have voiced their frustration with his lack of availability when he came into the league in 2019.
Despite Williamson's many detractors, some people sympathize with his situation. One of them is former New Orleans Pelicans center Demarcus Cousins, who played in New Orleans for one and a half seasons. The former All-NBA big man thinks the organization has a role to play with Williamson.
"New Orleans isn't some place that gives health", Cousins revealed on the Run It Back show on FanDuel TV. He continued, "That's a place you go and gain ten pounds, drink, and have a good time."
Weight has been an issue for Williamson since he entered the league, and even his 2022 contract extension had language provisions requiring him to meet a certain weight level before incentives kicked in. The two-time all-star came into this season in the healthiest shape of his NBA career, reportedly down to his college weight and looking to lose more.
Most thought that was a welcome sign after Zion played the most games of his career last season. However, the former Duke phenom injured his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers, causing him to miss the playoffs yet again. Williamson has played in less than 50% of Pelicans' games in his NBA career.
With New Orleans struggling out of the gate with a 4-14 record, most eyes are toward Zion and his injury-plagued career. He is a dominating and nearly unstoppable force when the forward is on the court. However, those moments seem few and far between. Time will tell whether he can return in time this season to help turn the Pelicans around.
