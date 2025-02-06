2x All-NBA Star Makes Luka Doncic, LeBron James Statement After Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. While many are questioning what was going through the head of the Mavericks' front office, the Lakers look forward to adding a player of Doncic's caliber.
Lakers superstar LeBron James has played with some incredible players throughout his career, but Doncic could ultimately be the best. The 25-year-old guard has earned five consecutive All-NBA First Team honors and could be the perfect complement to an aging James.
LeBron and Luka will be an incredible duo and one of the most talented the league has ever seen. 11-year NBA veteran and former New Orleans Pelicans All-Star DeMarcus Cousins spoke on the trade, explaining how great of a pairing they will be.
"I think LeBron just became the number two, and I think LeBron is okay with that" Cousins said. "Obviously this is a move for them to move forward with their future, you can tell by the pieces they're putting around them... They're ready to move toward the future, but they're also going to maximize [Luka's] talent and LeBron James' while they still can... I think Bron's best years is when they had a 1A, 1B type player... I think we'll see some success from the Lakers."
The Lakers certainly swapped Anthony Davis for Doncic in an attempt to better prepare for the post-LeBron era, but bringing in a superstar like Luka will help them win now as well. A duo of James and Doncic is certainly built for a deep playoff run, and their future around the former Mavericks superstar is very bright.
