2x NBA All-Star Reacts to Pacers-Thunder Game 6
The Indiana Pacers shocking blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals drew plenty of reactions on social media from players and fans alike. One noteworthy reaction came from former New Orleans Pelican and NBA journeyman point guard Isaiah Thomas.
Thomas chose a side in the series in his latest post on X, giving a humorous reason for the preference. Thomas had stints with 10 teams during his 12-year NBA career, though he never suited up for either side competing in this year's Finals.
"I got hella family in Indy. Go Pacers 😂," Thomas posted.
Thomas and his family members in Indianapolis will have something to cheer for on Sunday, considering the Pacers forced the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a shocking series comeback and upset in their own right against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
Thomas made his lone Eastern Conference Finals appearance the next season in 2017, though it ended in heartbreaking fashion after his hip gave out against the Cavaliers. Thomas' performance that postseason was the peak of his NBA career, though he never played more than 40 games in a season after that injury. Thomas last spent time in the NBA during a six-game stint with the Phoenix Suns in March 2024.
