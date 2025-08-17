2x NBA All-Star Reacts to Recent Controversial Giannis Antetokounmpo Moment
The 2025 EuroBasket is set to tip off at the end of August, but with exhibition games going on throughout the month, fans have still been able to watch some of the world's biggest stars in action during the NBA offseason.
NBA MVP-caliber stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all participating in this summer's EuroBasket, while other All-Star-caliber players like Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Vucevic, Zaccharie Risacher, and a few more are also representing their respective countries.
Unfortunately for some fans, stars like Victor Wembanyama and Domantas Sabonis are not suiting up, but there is still a plethora of NBA talent participating.
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes headlines
Antetokounmpo is not suiting up for Greece during their exhibition games, but he has still managed to make headlines during a team huddle on Saturday. While in the huddle, Antetokounmpo reached over and smacked French teammate Giannoulis Larentzakis across the back of the head.
Of course, teammates do stuff like this all the time, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and two-time NBA MVP put some surprising force behind it. The moment was caught on video, and it has gone viral on social media with many fans questioning why Antetokounmpo smacked his teammate so hard.
Via BasketNews: "Why did Giannis Antetokounmpo slap Larentzakis like that 😭
🎥 giannispan_/TikTok"
Via Hoop Central: "Why did Giannis do that?! 🤣🤣
(h/t @BasketNews_com )"
Via BucksShowYo: "Giannis rocked number 5 😭😭😭"
These three posts on X (formerly Twitter) have racked up around a combined 4.5 million views, as many basketball fans have now witnessed the two-time NBA MVP smack his teammate across the back of the head.
Isaiah Thomas reacts
Former New Orleans Pelicans point guard and two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas saw the video and took to X to share his thoughts about it.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "Like no way he could be joking lol. That had power behind it 😂"
Thomas is among the majority of fans who believe this slap from Antetokounmpo had some more meaning behind it than just a common friendly "do better" slap from a teammate. Especially coming from a physical monster like Antetokounmpo, who is nicknamed "Greek Freak" for a reason, that slap undoubtedly hurt.
We might not figure out the reasoning behind the slap, but until there is context behind it, the video simply looks like Antetokounmpo was legitimately upset with his teammate.