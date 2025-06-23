2x NBA All-Star Sends Message to Tyrese Haliburton After Game 7 Injury
Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night is one of the most highly anticipated games in years. Fans have been patiently waiting for a Finals Game 7, as this is the first one since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers completed their 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.
Fans were excited to see the Indiana Pacers try to attempt a similar feat, coming back from down 3-2 and upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder, a heavy favorite, but things are not going to be easy for the Pacers. Already with their backs against the wall and playing on the road, the unthinkable happened.
Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with a scary injury with five minutes left in the first quarter, and Indiana's savior has already been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 7.
Haliburton went into the game while dealing with a calf injury, and fans have feared that the star point guard may have torn his Achilles after going down on Sunday night.
Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, a former New Orleans Pelicans guard, took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a message to Haliburton.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "Damn!!!!! ...Them calf strains are nothing to play with. The next thing if not healed right is always Achilles. Man I feel bad for bro!!"
This was a horrible injury and the last thing that anyone wanted to see in such a highly anticipated game, as many stars from around the league have taken to social media to share their feelings.