4x NBA All-Star Gets Honest on Sacramento Kings After Major Trade
No one could have imagined that the Sacramento Kings would have traded franchise player De'Aaron Fox just two years after making the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
Yet, somehow, this NBA Trade Deadline proved that no one is untouchable.
One person who knows all about what the Sacramento Kings are capable of is their former franchise player, DeMarcus Cousins. The former four-time NBA All-Star experienced his own shocking trade from the Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans.
During an interview with Hoopshype, Cousins gave his thoughts on Fox being traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
"I get a lot of heat for speaking my opinion about the Kings or whatnot," Cousins said. "But I just try to be as honest and truthful as I can through my own experience and just watching how things are handled now that I’m away from that. But I think De’Aaron Fox is a very special talent."
Cousins gave a brutally honest assessment of why the Kings were willing to trade away Fox so easily after how much the guard accomplished. In his eyes, the Kings only cared about breaking their playoff drought.
"I think the standard was set low, which was just making the playoffs," Cousins said. "And I think that city, those fans, I think they deserve a lot more. It’s a passionate city, it’s a passionate fan base... But I know firsthand how much those fans care about their team. I think they achieved what they wanted to achieve, and they didn’t really look past that."
The Sacramento Kings received a great player in the form of Zach LaVine in place of De'Aaron Fox. However, it just shows how little loyalty matters.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors