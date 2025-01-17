Pelicans Scoop

4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo received a message from former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins.

Joey Linn

Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pauses before the start of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pauses before the start of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s best players. Having accomplished nearly everything the league has to offer, Antetokounmpo is an eight-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-Defensive team member, two-time league MVP, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, and one-time Finals MVP.

In his 12th NBA season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 33 games. Among the MVP candidates again, the Bucks star is continuing what has been an all-time great career.

On Thursday, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram that went viral with over 200,000 likes.

Via Antetokounmpo: “Good vibes only 🔥”

The Bucks star received over 870 comments, including one from former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins.

Via Cousins: “🔥🔥🔥”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMarcus Cousins
Nov 5, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) in the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Cousins played with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks briefly during the 2021-22 season. In 17 appearances (five starts) for Milwaukee, Cousins averaged 9.1 points and and 5.8 rebounds.

Cousins’ best years came with the Sacramento Kings where he made three-straight All-Star appearances from 2015 to 2017. Spending two seasons in New Orleans, Cousins was dominant there as well before injuries.

In 65 games for the Pelicans, Cousins averaged 25.0 points and 12.7 rebounds.

Now retired from the NBA, Cousins is still staying around the game in different ways. Playing some professional basketball overseas, Cousins also makes some media appearances on different podcasts and shows.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News