4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA’s best players. Having accomplished nearly everything the league has to offer, Antetokounmpo is an eight-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-Defensive team member, two-time league MVP, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, and one-time Finals MVP.
In his 12th NBA season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 33 games. Among the MVP candidates again, the Bucks star is continuing what has been an all-time great career.
On Thursday, Antetokounmpo made a post to Instagram that went viral with over 200,000 likes.
Via Antetokounmpo: “Good vibes only 🔥”
The Bucks star received over 870 comments, including one from former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins.
Via Cousins: “🔥🔥🔥”
Cousins played with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks briefly during the 2021-22 season. In 17 appearances (five starts) for Milwaukee, Cousins averaged 9.1 points and and 5.8 rebounds.
Cousins’ best years came with the Sacramento Kings where he made three-straight All-Star appearances from 2015 to 2017. Spending two seasons in New Orleans, Cousins was dominant there as well before injuries.
In 65 games for the Pelicans, Cousins averaged 25.0 points and 12.7 rebounds.
Now retired from the NBA, Cousins is still staying around the game in different ways. Playing some professional basketball overseas, Cousins also makes some media appearances on different podcasts and shows.
