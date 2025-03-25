Pelicans Scoop

4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Heartbreaking JuJu Watkins Injury News

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins reacted to JuJu Watkins' season-ending injury

Logan Struck

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) looks on during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) looks on during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark took the women's college basketball world by storm, but as she left for the WNBA, the baton was passed on.

USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins took over the league as a freshman, becoming an All-American and winning Pac-12 Rookie of the Year, but she was just getting started.

Watkins went into her sophomore year on a mission, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, earning All-American honors for her second consecutive season and becoming the Big Ten Player of the Year.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12)
Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grimaces and hold her wrist during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Watkins led USC to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, leading them to a 28-3 record, but her season unfortunately ended prematurely. On Monday night in the second-round of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State, Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

This is devastating news for the entire basketball world and a shame for the women's college basketball landscape. Watkins is one of the league's biggest stars and most exciting players, and is now out for the season in the middle of a dominant NCAA tournament run.

Many NBA players have taken to social media to show their support for the USC superstar, including four-time All-Star and former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins.

Via @boogiecousins: "🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿"

DeMarcus Cousins comments on Shams Charania's Instagram post
DeMarcus Cousins comments on Shams Charania's Instagram post

Watkins' injury is heartbreaking for many and will have a significant impact on the rest of the women's NCAA tournament. USC is set to face Kansas State in the regional semifinals on Saturday, but will have to do it without the star sophomore.

