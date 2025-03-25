4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Heartbreaking JuJu Watkins Injury News
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark took the women's college basketball world by storm, but as she left for the WNBA, the baton was passed on.
USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins took over the league as a freshman, becoming an All-American and winning Pac-12 Rookie of the Year, but she was just getting started.
Watkins went into her sophomore year on a mission, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, earning All-American honors for her second consecutive season and becoming the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Watkins led USC to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, leading them to a 28-3 record, but her season unfortunately ended prematurely. On Monday night in the second-round of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State, Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL tear.
This is devastating news for the entire basketball world and a shame for the women's college basketball landscape. Watkins is one of the league's biggest stars and most exciting players, and is now out for the season in the middle of a dominant NCAA tournament run.
Many NBA players have taken to social media to show their support for the USC superstar, including four-time All-Star and former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins.
Via @boogiecousins: "🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿"
Watkins' injury is heartbreaking for many and will have a significant impact on the rest of the women's NCAA tournament. USC is set to face Kansas State in the regional semifinals on Saturday, but will have to do it without the star sophomore.