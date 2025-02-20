4x NBA All-Star's Brutally Honest Statement on New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are again dealing with another injury-plagued season.
Their best player, Zion Williamson, has only played 19 games this season after suffering hamstring and calf injuries. Guard Dejounte Murray, the team's prized offseason acquisition, tore his Achilles last month and is out for the season.
Injuries have been constant with the Pelicans, not just this season but dating back years. One of the franchise's big 'What If' moments involves former four-time all-star DeMarcus Cousins, whom New Orleans acquired via trade in 2017. The pairing of Cousins with Anthony Davis was supposed to thrust New Orleans into championship contention.
However, Cousins's Achilles injury in 2018 shattered the Pelicans' championship hopes, and eventually, the former Kentucky standout left New Orleans. Cousins recently sat down with HoopsHype to discuss how he thinks the organization is cursed, leading to so many unfortunate injuries.
“I got a lot of love from New Orleans. I’m a Mobile [Alabama] kid. I’m right down the street from New Orleans. So I got a lot of love from New Orleans, and it’ll remain that way. But as far as that organization, I don’t know what it is when it comes to just staying healthy in that city,” Cousins said.
He continued, “I’m like, no, the truth – it’s cursed, bro. It’s something going on that don’t make no sense......There’s definitely something going on.”
The former four-time all-star alluded to seeing Murray's Achilles injury and made him reflect on his as a member of the Pelicans. In addition to Murray and Williamson, defensive star Herb Jones is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Rising star Trey Murphy III and former Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who the team traded last month, also missed significant time. The Pelicans are currently 13-42 on the season, ensuring they will have their first losing season in three years.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors