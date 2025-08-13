4x NBA All-Star Sends Six-Word Message to Shedeur, Deion Sanders
Even though Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was the first-overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, there's been more media attention on a fifth-round pick, which just doesn't make sense without context. However, that fifth-round pick just so happens to be Shedeur Sanders, ex-Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and the newest Cleveland Brown.
After winning the Johnny Unitas Award as a senior with the Buffaloes, Sanders shockingly fell all the way to the fifth round, despite most mock drafts having him being selected in the first round, or even in the top five. However, with the spotlights all over him, Sanders had all the attention on him during his first preseason game, and he delivered.
Sanders threw for 138 yards, throwing two touchdowns and boasting a 60.9% completion percentage in the 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. While it's just a preseason game, it was still enough to draw some chatter online.
With support coming in for Shedeur, one of those who sent a message was former NBA All-Star and ex-New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins, whose message caught the attention of NFL Hall of Famer and Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders.
"The Shedeur haters in shambles rn 🤣🤣🤣," Cousins shared in a post to his X account. As mentioned, Cousins' post caught the attention of Deion, who reposted it to his X account.
Even though Deion has his own worries now about handling a Colorado team without Shedeur and Travis Hunter, it's clear he'll have his eyes and ears paying attention to whatever is said about his son as he tries to make his way through the NFL.
Shedeur Sanders' Situation With The Cleveland Browns
Pivoting back to Shedeur, he finds himself in one of the most bizarre quarterback rooms NFL fans have seen in recent memory. Shedeur, as mentioned, was a fifth-round pick by the Browns, but wasn't even the first quarterback the team drafted in 2025. Ex-Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was drafted ahead of him with the 94th pick in the third round.
In addition, the Browns also have former first-round pick Kenny Pickett on the roster and will likely begin the season with Super Bowl-winner and former Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Joe Flacco as the starter. Factor in Deshaun Watson still being under contract, and there's no telling if Cleveland is where Sanders ends up playing most of his NFL football.
