7 Bold Predictions for the New Orleans Pelicans As New Season Is on Horizon
Heading into the 2024-25 regular season, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans.
They have improved every season under head coach Willie Green and upgraded their roster with the addition of point guard Dejounte Murray. There are a few question marks on the roster, but the talent is undeniable.
What can we expect to see from them during the campaign? Here are seven bold predictions for the Pelicans this year.
Brandon Ingram Is Traded Midseason
By all accounts, the veteran forward has been a standout this fall. He is performing well in practice and is locked in despite rumors swirling about his future.
That will translate to the regular season, where Ingram will show he is capable of adapting his playing style, resulting in his stock improving. With a glaring need at the center position, they will flip him to fill that void.
Ingram will be traded to the Charlotte Hornets, who will be looking to bolster their roster for an unexpected playoff run in the Eastern Conference to help take pressure off of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller carrying the offensive load.
Multiple All-Stars
When a team is playing well, people will take notice. New Orleans has one bonafide star in Zion Williamson who is ready to ascend. He will make his second All-Star team and be joined by his new point guard.
Murray and Williamson will become the first Pelicans pair to represent the team in the All-Star Game since Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins did for the 2017-18 season. Both are going to thrive in a new-look offensive system.
Yves Missi Plays Most Minutes At Center
Figuring out how to allocate minutes at the center spot is going to be a challenge. Some proposed ideas leave New Orleans painfully undersized, as there is a chance they don’t start a player listed as taller than 6’8”.
That isn’t a sustainable strategy. Someone with some size is going to have to soak up minutes. He may be raw, but it will be 2024 first-round pick Yves Missi who ends up playing the most minutes at the center spot this season.
His skill set is one that should translate well as he can provide some rim protection and above-the-rim actions on offense. His emergence will be key to the team not getting steamrolled on the glass every night.
Multiple Career Seasons From 3-Point Range
An emphasis for the team during the preseason was to shoot more 3-pointers. That will carry over, as several players are going to career-highs in makes and attempts.
Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones are both going to make 175+ threes, which would be new career highs. Dejounte Murray has increased his 3-point attempts every season of his career and will do it again in 2024-25.
Off the bench, Jordan Hawkins will knock down 150+ attempts from long-range and Alvarado will reach triple-digits as well.
3 Players Make All-Defensive Team
Under Green’s guidance, the Pelicans have been an incredibly efficient defensive team. Despite struggling at protecting the rim, they have shut down capabilities on the perimeter.
That will be needed again, and their defensive stars will come through. Murray, Jones, and Murphy will all receive spots on the All-Defensive Team.
With Ingram traded, the runway will be clear for a Murphy breakout. Jones’ versatility will be on display and people will give him recognition for playing center. Murray is going to rack up steals playing the passing lanes with an improved supporting cast around him.
Zion Williamson Has Award Recognition
Last season, the former No. 1 pick set a career-high with 70 regular season games played. But, he was unable to play in the postseason as he suffered an injury in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is going to replicate that good health, this time appearing in 75 games. Along with that, he is going to finish in the top 3 of MVP voting and be named to the All-NBA First Team with a dominating performance.
Which leads us to the final bold prediction.
Avoid Play-In, Earn Top 4 Seed
With Williamson playing like the star he is capable of, the Pelicans are going to have one of their most successful seasons in franchise history. They are going to win at least 52 games, avoiding the Play-In Tournament for the first time under Green.
They will finish with a top-four seed in the Western Conference and win their first playoff series since 2018 under Alvin Gentry.
This is a group on the rise. A few breaks go their way and they will be one of the best teams in the NBA.