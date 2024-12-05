All-NBA Defensive Star Returns From Injury for Pelicans-Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't had much to celebrate to start this season. They are 4-18 on the year and losing time to turn this season around. Injuries have stifled a promising vision for this team before the season started. On Thursday night, the Pelicans welcome back a key member and anchor of their team.
Herb Jones has missed the last 18 games with a shoulder sprain he suffered in the opening week of the season against the Golden State Warriors. Jones made first-team All-NBA last season, and without him this year, the Pelicans' defense has suffered.
The Pelicans rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent points per game and 28th in opponent field goal percentage. New Orleans ranked No. 6 in total defense in the last two seasons, showing the impact of the former Alabama standout when he's on the floor. Jones has improved significantly shooting three-pointers in his career, something New Orleans struggles with mightily this season.
Jones made over 40% of his threes last year, while this season, the Pelicans rank 27th in the league in three-point shooting. New Orleans's health has been unfavorable since the start of the year. Only Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green have played in all 22 games this season.
The Pelicans hope the return of Jones, plus Brandon Ingram being available for the first time in six games, jumpstarts New Orleans to go on a run before it's too late. Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, so it's now or never for the Pelicans to get on the right track.
Tip-off for the Suns game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors