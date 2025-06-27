Angel Reese, NBA Players React to Derik Queen's Heartfelt Post
The New Orleans pulled off a major trade during the first round of the NBA Draft, sending the 23rd overall pick and their own unprotected first-round pick next season to trade up with the Atlanta Hawks to the 13th pick. It was a bold move, a massive bet on their future, even if their outlook doesn't look great in the Western Conference next season.
But Derik Queen could be worth it. The Baltimore, Maryland, native stayed home for college at Maryland and had a dominant freshman season, averaging 16.5 PPG and 9.0 RPG, on his way to making the All-Big 10 Team and winning Big 10 Rookie of the Year.
Some people are concerned about whether or not his game will translate to the next level, but the Pelicans were not included in that bunch, given what they gave up to get him.
He sent out a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, saying, "In a world of fleeting moments, consistency remains my guiding principle. I’m blessed."
WNBA star Angel Reese, who is from right outside Baltimore and started her career at Maryland, was one of the many people to react to his post.
"so happy for you!" Chicago Sky star Angel Reese replied.
"My goat," Liam McNeely, the 29th overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft and Queen's teammate from when they played together at Montverde Academy, commented.
"lets do it," Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore, another Maryland native replied.
Even former New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls center Eddy Curry commented on it, putting in five fire emojis.
Queen will look to compete with Yves Messi for starting center minutes, as the 2024 first-round pick had a solid rookie campaign.
