Austin Reaves Joins Lakers History vs Pelicans
There has been plenty of talk recently about who the best third option in the NBA is, but Austin Reaves is certainly separating himself from the pack.
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the New Orleans Pelicans 124-108 on Friday night, and Austin Reaves had another huge night. Reaves finished the game with 30 points and 7 assists on efficient 8-13 shooting from the field, 6-9 from beyond the arc, and 8-9 from the free-throw line.
When the Lakers traded for superstar guard Luka Doncic, everyone talked about their new duo of him and LeBron James, but Reaves was often forgotten in all of the conversations. Now, nobody can talk about the Lakers without being impressed by Reaves.
Reaves has taken his game to the next level recently, especially in his last ten games. Through his last ten games, Reaves is averaging 25.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on impressive 53.5/40.7/94.1 shooting splits.
Reaves has become the first Laker since NBA legend Kobe Bryant in 2012 to average 25+ points per game on 50/40/90 splits over a ten-game span.
Reaves has been incredible, and while he is not in talks for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award, he should be. Reaves constantly steals the show as a third option on the third-place team in the Western Conference, truly becoming a game-changer on this star-studded Lakers team.
Reaves will be an X-factor for the Lakers while opposing defenses hyper-focus on LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the playoffs, and with the way he has been playing, that should not be a problem.