Bleacher Report Ranks Jrue Holiday as Greatest Olympian in Pelicans History
Team USA is seeking gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The star-studded team led by LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant are through to the quarterfinals of pool play. Bleacher Report posted an interesting ranking of every franchise's best Olympic player. Jrue Holiday ranked as the top Olympian for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The criteria for the selections included any player who played with the franchise at any point, whether drafted there or not. Holiday edged out former Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis. Each has a gold medal on their resume, but Davis came right after being drafted by New Orleans in 2012. He played for Team USA before ever playing for New Orleans.
There was a rash of injuries to NBA big men before the Olympics that paved the way for Davis to join. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in seven appearances.
Holiday was a key part of the 2020 U.S. Men's Team who won gold in Tokyo. Jrue led the team in assists (3.8) and steals (1.7) while scoring the third-most points on the team (11.8).
Davis and Holiday were teammates in New Orleans for four seasons, making the playoffs once during that stretch. The 2017-2018 team was the last New Orleans team to make it past the first round of the playoffs. After a disappointing 2018-2019 season, Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The following season Holiday was acquired by trade by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The article highlighted only one player would appear for each franchise. Chris Paul could certainly make a claim for New Orleans. The former Hornets great has two gold medals on his resume, but he was chosen for the Los Angeles Clippers on the list. With a strong showing from Anthony Davis in these Olympics, the list could switch to Davis claiming the top spot for New Orleans.
New Orleans has two players on Olympic rosters. Backup point guard Jose Alvarado leads the Puerto Rican National Team, while newly acquired center Daniel Theis is making key contributions for the German team. Alavrado's Puerto Rican team will face the U.S. this weekend in pool play.
A recent article from the Oklahoman suggested Pelicans' star Zion Williamson could be a candidate to join the 2028 U.S. Team for the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. With veterans like James, Durant, Curry, and Holiday likely playing their final Olympics, the American team can source younger talent in future Olympic competitions.