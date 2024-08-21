Bold Predictions for New Orleans Pelicans Star Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans are entering a pivotal season for the future of their franchise. Zion Williamson is also facing a pivotal season for his future.
Over the first four years of his NBA career, Williamson has struggled to stay on the court. When he has been healthy, he has shown flashes of the generational talent that he possesses.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Williamson has not been available when they have needed him the most.
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024-25 season, Williamson is looking to put together his best season yet. New Orleans looks to be a potential Western Conference contender if he's able to do so.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a few bold predictions for the 24-year-old star forward this season.
He Plays in At Least 72 Games
First and foremost, availability is what the Pelicans need most from Williamson. They need him to stay healthy and on the court, especially when it comes time for the postseason.
Williamson will be able to do just that. He will play at least 72 regular season games and will be available for the postseason. He'll finally start turning the corner when it comes to being on the court.
Williamson Will Average At Least 25 Points Per game
Once again, New Orleans will be planning to run its offense through Williamson. He will respond by averaging at least 25 points per game throughout the course of the season.
When he's healthy, there is no one that can truly stop Williamson. At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, he's a force to be reckoned with and can get to where he wants to go on the court. He's primed for a big-time season on the offensive end of the court.
A Career High in Rebounding
Despite his size and freakish athleticism, Williamson has never averaged more than 7.2 rebounds per game.
Jonas Valanciunas is gone and the Pelicans were not able to bring in another dominant big man. They will need their star forward to get more involved on the glass. He will respond by averaging a career-high of at least 8.5 rebounds per game.
New Orleans Will Reach the Playoffs Behind Williamson's Leadership
Along with the big individual numbers that we're predicting him to have, Williamson will lead his team to success as well.
The Pelicans have the roster capable of being a top-notch contender. A lineup featuring Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, and C.J. McCollum should be a playoff team.
Not only will they be a playoff team, but they won't even need to participate in the play-in tournament to get in.