The New Orleans Pelicans season has gotten off to a disastrous start. New Orleans is last in the Western Conference with a 4-17 record, and their best player, Zion Williamson, is once again on the sideline with a hamstring injury. Williamson has played in just six games this season, which has led to more frustration for the Pelicans fanbase and me.
The former No. 1 overall pick has faced recent backlash for his inability to be available, a common theme throughout his six-year career. Since being drafted in 2019, Williamson has played in less than 50% of the Pelicans' games. Many criticized his weight and his dedication to his craft as reasons he has yet to reach the pinnacle of his immense talent.
One of his former teammates, Jrue Holiday, recently commented on Zion's problems and his time in New Orleans. Holiday was a guest on Paul George's Playoff P Podcast and said Williamson may need a change of scenery to elevate his game.
"Zion is one of the most gifted players I've ever seen," Holiday said on the podcast. "I don't know if they have to adjust the fit to him down there or maybe if he needs to slide out and have a different fit with somebody else, but I feel like he needs a change in some kind of way......He's way too gifted to be in Play-In's every year."
Holiday and Williamson were teammates for one season in New Orleans, Zion's rookie year. The season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Williamson only played 24 games because of various injuries. The Pelicans traded Jrue Holiday the following season to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the all-star guard won his first NBA championship that year.
Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game despite the Pelicans making the playoffs two of the last three seasons. The former Duke standout signed an extension with New Orleans in 2022, but the contract contained various weight clauses and metrics to meet the deal's full potential.
Zion recently parted ways with his agency, CAA, and will seek new representation. His teammate Brandon Ingram recently dropped his agency, Excel Sports Management, and signed on with Klutch Sports, led by Rich Paul. There is no official word on which agency Williamson plans to sign with, but the expectation is that he will move soon to secure his new agency.
