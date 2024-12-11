Boston Celtics Legend Wants Zion Williamson Traded
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring strain. The Pelicans have struggled without him, opening the season with a 5-20 record. With the season already out of reach to make a playoff push, many wonder about Williamson's future in New Orleans.
Injuries have plagued him throughout his entire career in New Orleans, with the former Duke phenom playing in less than 50% of Pelicans games since being drafted in 2019. Many within the sports world have voiced frustration with him and criticized his weight and commitment to basketball as reasons for his continuing health issues.
Former NBA champions Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett discussed Zion's situation in New Orleans on the KG Certified Podcast and expressed their desire for change. Garnett and Pierce think a trade is necessary for a reset on both sides.
"Zion is a star who hasn't been available," Pierce told Garnett. They both agreed it may be time for the organization to move on and build for the future.
Weight has been an issue for Williamson since he entered the league, and even his 2022 contract extension had language provisions requiring him to meet a certain weight level before incentives kicked in. There are also clauses for non-guaranteed money if Williamson didn't meet specific requirements for games played.
The two-time all-star came into this season in the healthiest shape of his NBA career, reportedly down to his college weight and looking to lose more.
Most thought that was a welcome sign after Zion played the most games of his career last season. However, the former No. 1 overall pick injured his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers, causing him to miss the playoffs yet again.
With New Orleans struggling out of the gate this season, most eyes are on Zion and his injury-plagued career. The Pelicans have a major decision to make about Brandon Ingram's future, but if Williamson can't stay healthy, it would be hard for them to put all their eggs in his basket.
