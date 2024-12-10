Boston Celtics Legends Give Candid Statement on Zion Williamson's Future
New Orleans Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson finds himself in a familiar place, on the sideline due to injury. The two-time all-star is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury suffered last month, and there is no timetable for his return.
Injuries have plagued Williamson throughout his entire career in New Orleans, with the former Duke phenom playing in less than 50% of Pelicans games since being drafted in 2019. Many sports prognosticators have voiced frustration with him and criticized his weight and commitment to basketball as reasons for his continuing health issues.
During an episode of KG Certified, former NBA champions Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett discussed Zion's situation in New Orleans on their podcast and expressed their desire for change. Garnett asked his former Celtics teammate what was going on with Zion in New Orleans, and Pierce said, “I think it’s time for them to go separate ways.”
Weight has been an issue for Williamson since he entered the league, and even his 2022 contract extension had language provisions requiring him to meet a certain weight level before incentives kicked in. There are also clauses for non-guaranteed money if Williamson didn't meet specific requirements for games played.
The two-time all-star came into this season in the healthiest shape of his NBA career, reportedly down to his college weight and looking to lose more.
Most thought that was a welcome sign after Zion played the most games of his career last season. However, the former No. 1 overall pick injured his hamstring during the Play-In Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers, causing him to miss the playoffs yet again.
With New Orleans struggling out of the gate with a 5-20 record, most eyes are toward Zion and his injury-plagued career. He is a dominating and nearly unstoppable force when the forward is on the court. However, those moments seem few and far between.
