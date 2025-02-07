Brandon Ingram Breaks Silence on Trade to Toronto Raptors
Brandon Ingram was a rising star in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 18.3 points per game in his third season in the league and still under the age of 22. However when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Lakers, Ingram was packaged alongside other players and assets to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.
On Wednesday night, ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, Ingram's time in New Orleans officially came to an end when the team agreed to a deal to send him to the Toronto Raptors. Ingram averaged 23.0 points per game across 305 regular season games with the Pelicans, but will move to the NBA's lone international team with the Raptors. After the move, Ingram took his social media to share a message with the Pelican fans.
"Damn soldier slim, how it come to this??," Ingram wrote to his personal Instagram account. "...We never lost love. From the trenches to the trenches of Nola we connected so easy...Thank u 4 the memories, the generosity and support. U made me grow in ways I couldn’t imagine"
Ingram earned his lone All-Star appearance with the Pelicans in 2020, as he won Most Improved Player and averaged 23.8 points per game. Given Ingram's expiring contract and the team's positioning at the bottom of the conference, moving on made sense for both parties.
While Toronto's record isn't much better than New Orleans' at 16-35 as of Thursday, Ingram will join a young core of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes. If Ingram ends up resigning with the team this offseason, they have the pieces to be a playoff team in the East.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors