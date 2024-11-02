Brandon Ingram Gets Honest on Relationship With New Teammate
For three seasons, Brandon Boston Jr. was a member of the Clippers where it seemed like he was poised to become a potential young star for the team. Unfortunately, those dreams never became a reality and he ultimately never found a fit with the team, even after playing 108 games with them.
That failure, became the New Orleans Pelicans' success, as Ingram became a member of the Pelicans this season and created an immediate impact within the first five games of the season. Last night against the Indiana Pacers, he put up 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists on 67% shooting from the field. It was a much-needed boost for a shorthanded Pelicans team without CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, or Dejounte Murray.
During practice on Saturday, Pelicans star Brandon Ingram was asked about his thoughts on the team's new player and Ingram revealed that they've actually been friends for a long time.
"I've actually known him before he went to college and got to the league," Ingram said. "With the Clippers situation, I think they just couldn't find minutes with him. They've got guys that they already had established on the basketball floor. So, they really couldn't find no time with him. I don't know his situation with the Spurs before he got here. I've always thought he was a really good basketball player that could score the basketball that likes to game. I've been a fan of him."
The New Orleans Pelicans are going to need contributions from everyone on the team if they're going to be sucessful during this rough patch. Hopefully, Brandon Boston can continue giving them that much needed boost.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors