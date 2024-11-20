Brandon Ingram Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavaliers
On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Cleveland to face the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pelicans have lost 10 of their last 12 games, and their injury list seems to grow daily. After suffering a 41-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, New Orleans will be without two additional key players for the game at Cleveland.
Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III are on the list of players ruled out by New Orleans. Murphy III just returned from a hamstring injury last week, and head coach Willie Green said the team would take precautions with playing the young sharpshooter in back-to-back games. Ingram will miss his first game of the season Wednesday night, with the team resting him for a bilateral ankle sprain.
Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans this season. Along with Murphy III and Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, and Dejounte Murray are all out versus the Cavs. Cleveland defeated the Pelicans 131-122 on Nov. 6 in New Orleans.
Veteran guard CJ McCollum told reporters after practice on Monday that he's never seen a team with their top 7 or 8 guys out simultaneously. McCollum is close to a return after injuring his oblique earlier in the year. He resumed contact drills in practice, though no official return date has been announced.
The Pelicans have the second-worst record in the Western Conference, only ahead of the Utah Jazz. New Orleans Cleveland tip-off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CST.
