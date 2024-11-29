Brandon Ingram Injury Status for Pelicans vs Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday afternoon. New Orleans lineup on a game-by-game basis has been a guessing game every night. The projected starting five heading into the season has yet to play one game together.
On Thursday, the Pelicans released their injury report for the Grizzlies game, and there is much uncertainty surrounding who will play. Star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable with right calf soreness. Ingram missed his third game of the season on Wednesday after head coach Willie Green said the former all-star forward didn't feel right after practice last Sunday. The Pelicans are 0-3 this season when Ingram doesn't play.
New Orleans welcomed back Dejounte Murray after the two-way guard fractured his hand in the team's season opener against the Chicago Bulls. After missing the last 17 games, Murray returned on Wednesday but struggled to knock the rust off early in the game. Murray went 0/11 in the first half of the Pelicans 26-point home loss to Toronto.
Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy III are questionable to play on Friday. Hawkins is still dealing with back soreness, which caused him to miss two weeks before returning to the lineup last week. He appeared to tweak his back on a loose ball on Monday in the third quarter and played on Wednesday, but he is once again questionable for Friday's game. Murphy III is now dealing with a knee contusion after missing the first part of the year with a hamstring injury.
Memphis will be without rookie center Zach Edey. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. CST.
