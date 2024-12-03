Brandon Ingram's Final Injury Status For Pelicans vs Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans announced shortly before tip-off that forward Brandon Ingram would miss his fifth straight game with a calf strain. Head Coach Willie Green told reporters that the former all-star would warm up before the game to see how he felt, but a decision was made to hold him out of Monday's game.
Earlier Monday, the Pelicans released their injury report and listed the forward as questionable for the matchup. Ingram's calf injury was initially not considered significant, and he was listed as day-to-day, but the former all-star forward has not played since November 22. New Orleans is 0-5 this season when he doesn't play.
Ingram recently made headlines after dropping his former agency, Excel Sports Management, and signing with Rich Paul-led Klutch Sports Group this week. With the Pelicans off to a horrid 4-17 start this year, many think this is a precursor to Ingram being moved by the trade deadline.
Ingram leads the Pelicans in points per game and made three-pointers this season, but the New Orleans offense has struggled mightily with so many injuries. The Pelicans are last in the league in points per game this season. Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are out for the matchup against the Hawks.
New Orleans welcomed the return of Dejounte Murray last week, as did guard CJ McCollum. Jones was listed as doubtful for Monday's game, so his return should be soon.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
