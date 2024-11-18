Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Lakers Coach JJ Redick
Not too long ago, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick were teammates for multiple seasons on the New Orleans Pelicans. On Saturday night, Ingram had the chance to go against his former teammate again, but as a coach.
After the Pelicans lost to the Lakers on Saturday night, Ingram opened up on what it was like to face his former teammate but now as an opposing coach.
"It was fun. We get to see his IQ from a different point of view," Ingram said. "The way he has guys running sets and just reading the game, it was fun competing against him."
Many around the NBA knew that JJ Redick was a very high-IQ basketball player. He studies the game relentlessly, always trying to learn. However, no one could imagined his first coaching job of any kind would be leading the Lakers, and doing a good job at it too. It surprised even Ingram.
"It doesn't surprise me from a basketball IQ," Ingram said. "But I didn't know he would get into coaching so fast."
The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a record of 9-4, good for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The team has had some key wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns but hasn't faced true adversity in terms of injuries just quite yet.
The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, started their season with adversity, and have yet to figure a way out of it.
