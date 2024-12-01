Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Knicks vs Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to the Big Apple on Sunday afternoon to face the New York Knicks. New Orleans is reeling after losing its seventh straight game on Friday night to the Memphis Grizzlies. They hoped to get healthy in time to turn their horrid 4-16 record, but key players remain out of the lineup.
The team released its injury report ahead of Sunday's game, and five players are out, including forward Brandon Ingram, who will miss his fourth straight game with a calf injury. Ingram's calf injury was initially not considered serious and was listed as day-to-day. New Orleans is 0-4 this season when the former all-star does not play.
A new report surfaced from ESPN about Ingram's uncertain future with the team after they failed to agree on a contract extension this past summer. The former No. 2 overall pick recently dropped his representation from Excel Sports Management and will seek a new agency.
Rumors circulated that Ingram sought a maximum extension worth nearly $50 million per season. The two sides could not reach a deal, and New Orleans even inquired other teams about trading him, but interest in acquiring Ingram was low. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Ingram leads the Pelicans in points per game and made three-pointers this season, but the New Orleans offense has struggled mightily with so many injuries. In addition to Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are out for the matchup against the Knicks.
Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. CST at Madison Square Garden.
