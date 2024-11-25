Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans-Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Indiana Monday night to face the Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There is a bright spot for New Orleans after much of the season marred by darkness and injury. The latest injury report reveals that veteran guard CJ McCollum is probable to play after missing the last 13 games with a right abductor sprain.
However, the same report revealed that Brandon Ingram is questionable for Monday's game with calf soreness. Ingram was not previously listed on Sunday's injury report. If the former all-star forward can't play, it would be the second game he's missed this season due to injury.
Ingram leads the injury-depleted Pelicans in points (22.9) and made three-point shots (39) this year. New Orleans is last in the NBA in scoring (103), so not having him on Monday would be another significant blow to the Pelicans. The Pelicans have lost nine of their last ten games and are last in the Western Conference standings.
A report surfaced that Ingram recently parted ways with his agency, Excel Sports Management. This follows in the footsteps of teammate Zion Williamson, who also recently left his agency, CAA. Ingram will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season after he and the Pelicans could not agree on an extension this summer.
Rumors swirled that Ingram was seeking the maximum extension, worth $50 million per season, but the Pelicans were not willing to offer that. The former No. 2 overall pick headed into the season with a strong possibility this could be his last in a New Orleans uniform. There is no word what new representation Ingram will have in the future, but he must wait 15 days before signing with a new agency.
Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
