Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs 76ers
The New Orleans Pelicans 7-31 start this year has put them in an interesting predicament for the second half of the season. February's trade deadline is less than a month away, and the team is currently slightly above the luxury tax. New Orleans has never paid the tax, so the expectation is a move will be made before then.
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been the subject of speculation since the season started after failing to agree on an extension with the team this offseason. There was little interest in a trade from other teams during the summer, and there seems to be a dwindling market now since the former all-star is out with injury. The Pelicans released their injury report for Friday's game against the Sixers, and Ingram remains out.
The former No. 2 overall pick has played in 18 games this year after playing the second-most games of his career last season. Injuries and inconsistent performance have derailed the talented forward's perception throughout the league. Ingram has made just one all-star appearance but reportedly is requesting a max extension worth $50 million per season.
Adding to team's reluctance to acquire Ingram is the situation going on in Miami with Jimmy Butler, who has requested a trade from the Heat. Butler is a six-time all-star and looking for a new home. NBA contenders who think they are close to winning would prioritize a player like Butler, who has had postseason success throughout his career. Ingram has never made it past the first round of the playoffs in his career.
The former Duke standout doesn't have a return date from injury, but he was recently seen doing shooting drills in practice. Ingram hasn't played since injuring his ankle on December 7th. Friday's tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
