Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram injured his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 7th. The former all-star forward has played only 18 games this year with ankle and calf issues, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Around Christmas, New Orleans provided an update on his prognosis, saying the forward remained in the treatment and recovery phase of his rehabilitation.
Ingram was recently seen around the Pelicans practice facility, doing individual shooting drills and workouts on some equipment. He's not participated in any team drills or contact work. New Orleans released their injury report for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, and the former No. 2 overall pick is out again.
The Pelicans have yet to provide another medical update for the star forward. With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, many wonder whether Ingram will play another game in a Pelicans uniform. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer and reports are New Orleans will shop him before the deadline.
Injury concerns and inconsistencies have made his trade value lower than it should be, with little interest from other teams over the summer when he and the team failed to agree on a contract extension. Ingram has never played more than 64 games in a season and has only made one all-star appearance in his career. Still, the former Duke standout is a bonafide scorer in this league, averaging 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game over his six years in New Orleans.
Tip-off for Sunday's game against the Celtics is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CST.
