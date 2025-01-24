Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Grizzlies
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans travel to Memphis and play the Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is near the top of the Western Conference standings after a disappointing year last season when many of their star players were hurt with injuries. Ja Morant, Jared Jackson, Jr., and Desmond Bane lead a talented group contending for a title in Memphis.
The Pelicans are heading in the opposite direction after starting the year 12-32. New Orleans is experiencing what Memphis did last year, having their star players miss significant time. Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy III have missed considerable time this season. Murray, Williamson, and Murphy III have returned, but Ingram remains out. The former all-star will also miss Friday's game at Memphis.
New Orleans has been radio silent regarding any updates regarding the former No. 2 overall pick. Ingram injured his ankle on December 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder but has yet to return to the court. The Pelicans provided one update around Christmas, saying the 6-foot-9 forward was in the early stages of recovery, but they have provided no details since then.
Ingram's name has been prominent, and the trade deadline is less than two weeks away. He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer after he and the Pelicans failed to agree on a contract extension. The former Duke standout has played 18 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Tip-off for Friday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.
