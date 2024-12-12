Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Kings
The New Orleans Pelicans are home Thursday evening to face the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans has lost 12 of its last 13 games and has the worst record in the Western Conference. Their top player, Zion Williamson, is out indefinitely, but the injury list for the Pelicans is massive.
New Orleans released their injury report ahead of Thursday's game and forward Brandon Ingram remains out. Ingram suffered an ankle sprain last Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he landed on Thunder forward Lu Dort's foot. The former No. 2 overall pick left the game and did not return. After an MRI revealed a severe low ankle sprain, the Pelicans announced he would be out indefinitely.
Ingram has also been in the news off the court, as he recently changed agencies, going from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports during the season. The former Duke standout had an interesting summer surrounding his contract in New Orleans. Ingram reportedly wanted a max contract extension worth about $50 million per season. The Pelicans were unwilling to match that deal, and the former Most Improved Player was left playing in the final year of his contract.
New Orleans could decide to trade Ingram before the deadline and begin to build the team around Zion Williamson. They could also let the season play out and try to re-sign the former all-star forward in the offseason.
The Pelicans reportedly called teams during the offseason to gauge interest in him, but there was little. Ingram has a troubled injury history, playing in 64 games last season, the most since his rookie year. The Kingston, North Carolina native has made just one all-star appearance in his career. Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season for New Orleans.
Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors