Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is playing on the second night of a back-to-back game after losing 104-93 to the Knicks Saturday night. The loss marked the sixth straight for the Pelicans, who have the worst record in the Western Conference.
The Pelicans released their injury report for the Nuggets game, and star forward Brandon Ingram remains out with a low ankle sprain. Ingram injured his ankle on December 7th against the Thunder and is out indefinitely. The Pelicans are 0-11 this season when he doesn't play.
Ingram recently switched his agency from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports, led by Rich Paul. The move is seen as a way for the former all-star to streamline his future, whether with the Pelicans or on another team. Ingram is playing this season in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
New Orleans and the former No. 2 overall pick failed to agree on a contract extension this offseason. Ingram reportedly sought a maximum contract worth approximately $50 million per season. The Pelicans' offer was in the neighborhood of his current $36 million per season, per reports. Ingram's name has appeared in various trade proposals and speculation ahead of February's trade deadline. No progress has been made on contract negotiations since the season started.
Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field this season.
Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.
