Brandon Ingram's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Houston Rockets on the road Thursday night. New Orleans lineup on a game-by-game basis has been a guessing game every night. No Pelicans player has played all 27 games this season, leading to their abysmal 5-22 record.
The Pelicans released their injury report for the Rockets game, and five players are out, including star forward Brandon Ingram, who is out with a low ankle sprain. Ingram injured his ankle on December 7th against the Thunder and is out indefinitely. The Pelicans are 0-9 this season when he doesn't play.
Ingram has been in the news recently for switching his agency from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports, led by Rich Paul. The move is seen as a way for the former all-star to streamline his future, whether with the Pelicans or on another team. Ingram is playing this season on the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
New Orleans and the former No. 2 overall pick failed to agree on a contract extension this offseason. Ingram reportedly sought a maximum contract worth approximately $50 million per season. The Pelicans' offer was in the neighborhood of his current $36 million per season, per reports. Ingram's name has appeared in various trade proposals and speculation ahead of February's trade deadline.
Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Toyota Center.
