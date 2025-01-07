Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans won two games in a row for the first time since the season's first two games. A win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night would give the Pelicans their longest winning streak of the year. The two teams match up for the first time of the season at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans received positive injury news when the team released their injury report before the game. Star forward Zion Williamson has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last 27 games with a hamstring injury. The news isn't as good for forward Brandon Ingram, who is out again with an ankle injury.
Ingram will miss his 13th straight game as he rehabs the ankle he injured on December 7th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans are 2-10 during his absence and have fallen to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. New Orleans announced he is still in the rehabilitation phase of his return, with no definitive timetable set for his return.
With the trade deadline approaching in February, Ingram's name has been the subject of speculation throughout the NBA world. The former all-star is in the final year of his deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next season. One rumor suggested the Pelicans could facilitate a deal with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler by including Ingram in the mix. Reportedly, the Pelicans called teams during the offseason about a potential Ingram trade, but little to no interest manifested.
The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season for the Pelicans. Tip-off for Tuesday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
