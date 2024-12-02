Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Pelicans vs Hawks
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans conclude their road trip with a back-to-back game against the Atlanta Hawks. New Orleans has lost eight straight games and has the worst record in the Western Conference. The road has not been kind to the Pelicans this season, with the team winning just one game away from the Smoothie King Center this year.
The team released its injury report before Monday's game, and forward Brandon Ingram is questionable for the matchup. Ingram's calf injury was initially not considered serious and was listed as day-to-day, but the former all-star forward has not played since November 22. New Orleans is 0-5 this season when he doesn't play.
Ingram recently made headlines after dropping his former agency, Excel Sports Management, and signing with Rich Paul-led Klutch Sports Group this week. With the Pelicans off to a horrid 4-17 start this year, many think this is a precursor to Ingram being moved by the trade deadline.
Rumors circulated that Ingram sought a maximum extension worth nearly $50 million per season. The two sides could not reach a deal, and New Orleans even inquired other teams about trading him, but interest in acquiring Ingram was low. He will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Ingram leads the Pelicans in points per game and made three-pointers this season, but the New Orleans offense has struggled mightily with so many injuries. The Pelicans are last in the league in points per game this season. Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are out for the matchup against the Hawks.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CST at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
